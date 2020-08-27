First, I would like to thank the editor and Ms. Mills, the director of the Charles County Charitable Trust, for permitting me to use this letter to the editor forum to produce knowledge and truth with respect to a matter that is of utmost concern to me as a senior citizen and tax payer.
Second, Ms. Mills objects to my labeling CCCT a quasi-governmental entity. Based on the letter by Ms. Mills in the July 24 edition of the newspaper, I stand by my assertion that the CCCT is indeed a quasi-governmental entity. Ms. Mills seems to be saying that since the CCCT is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt entity, it is not a quasi-governmental entity. She admits to the fact that the entity is totally dependent on government funding presumably into perpetuity since she contradicts my assertion that the entity was created with government funds to become a private nonprofit. Being tax-exempt does not throw a blanket of perfection protection around an entity that should undergo a strenuous annual audit by an objective, independent auditor.
Third, Ms. Mills criticizes me for not furnishing legal citations. I am not an attorney licensed to practice in Maryland and have never, and do not plan to, engage in the unauthorized practice of law. There needs to be an opinion by the state attorney general as to the creation and operation of the CCCT.
Fourth, Ms. Mills asserts that CCCT’s approach to grant making has been based on even-handedness and accountability as well as standards of ethics and conflict of interest policy. Where is this policy articulated and who set the policy? She indicates that all CCCT operations have been de-politicized, yet she states that Charles County has been involved in requesting funds and that CCCT responded favorably.
Fifth, Ms. Mills seems to be somehow misconstruing my raising the rather difficult issue of how CCCT deals with church-state related issues such as the fact that some tax-exempt entities are creatures of religious organizations and oppose abortion for example. Other tax-exempt organizations exist to provide medical and health care assistance to females including abortion and birth control. How is this competition for funds handled and why should my tax money be caught in the middle of such struggles?
Sixth, how does CCCT determine tax exempt eligibility of those entities it passes government funds to? This all appears to be a conundrum that resembles a Gordian knot.
Seventh, in my prior letter I raised fiscal questions as to how the yearly funding is conducted for CCCT. Does the county have any oversight or role in hiring, setting salaries and/or evaluating the performance of employees of CCCT? Who is responsible for the annual performance evaluation of each employee of the CCCT? I firmly believe that a quasi-governmental entity cannot utilize tax dollars and operate outside the purview of governmental accountability. I have seen no evidence of total income and the percentage of income consumed by organizational and management costs. This is big in a decision to make a charitable gift.
I do not wish my tax money to be used for tax exempt organizations that I would not contribute to directly and I am opposed to government creating quasi-governmental entities that exist into perpetuity with no government oversight over employees paid with government funds, but not subject to rules governing government employees.
I emphasize that I have not questioned the ethics of anyone involved in the CCCT. I remain of the opinion that the solution of Alexander the Great to the Gordian Knot is the best solution with respect to the CCCT.