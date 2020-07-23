In his July 8 letter to the editor, Gains Hopkins made misleading assertions about the Charles County Charitable Trust.
In it he referred to the trust as a quasi-governmental entity. It is not. The trust is an independent, private nonprofit corporation recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. The trust’s mission is to improve the lives of people through cooperative community efforts and innovative projects for community improvement.
There was no stipulation at its founding that the trust would exist for only a short period or that its survival would be tied to our ability to replace its operating support from the county with outside funding.
The trust’s memorandum of understanding with the Charles County commissioners lays out the duties of the trust to manage the nonprofit grant award program. This program, one of several we administer, involves annual distribution of county-provided grant funds to local nonprofits, a vital public service that we take very seriously.
From the outset, the trust’s approach to grant-making has been based on even-handedness and accountability. Decisions are not based on political or religious considerations. In taking on the grant program in 2016, we de-politicized it. We observe rigorous standards governed by a clear code of ethics and conflict of interest policy. All our grant-making decisions are announced publicly. Each recipient nonprofit is held accountable for its use of the grant funds.
It is common practice for government at all levels to contract with outside bodies to provide needed services. Mr. Hopkins is free to believe that this practice raises constitutional questions, but he does not cite any law prohibiting it. In fact, no such law exists.
It makes sense for government to pay for the cost of the contractual services that it depends on. If the trust no longer existed, the county’s grant program would still have significant costs, whether it returned to direct management by county employees or was transferred to some other entity.
This year the trust has managed two intensive back-to-back COVID-19 Relief Funds at the request of the Charles commissioners. These initiatives recognized the strain nonprofits were experiencing in responding to community needs created by the pandemic. We did not ask for or receive compensation to cover the extra costs.
The assertion that the trust is competing with our sister nonprofits is without basis. The only public appeal we have ever made was when the pandemic struck. We offered county residents the opportunity to donate to help us assist nonprofits coping with the impact of the pandemic.
For any enterprise, an abrupt cut of one-third of its operating budget would be alarming, even devastating. This is what the trust may be facing. It wouldn’t be merely belt-tightening. Instead, it would destroy our ability to provide the range and quality of programs that Charles County’s nonprofit sector increasingly depends on and deserves. We are confident that no one in the community would care to see this happen.
If Mr. Hopkins had contacted us, we would have been glad to address any concerns he had. We give high priority to maintaining openness about our goals, programs and operations.