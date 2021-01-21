Mary Broadhurst called me a liar (in the Jan. 8 Southern Maryland News letter to the editor, “Democrats continue to spout their illogical arguments”). I take this very personally.
But, setting that aside, she writes that I presented a deductive argument. Deductive arguments may be reduced to a syllogism. A syllogism is exemplified by A equals B, B equals C, therefore, A equals C.
The first premise she cites is that I claim Democrats are capable of massive voter fraud. I categorically deny that I said that or intimated it. The voting processes since 2000 are beyond anyone’s ability to systematically change votes. That’s a fact which the 50 some cases brought by attorneys retained by the Republican National Committee established, since not one has shown such.
Her second premise is framed in a manner that would make it illogical, because it would have to begin with something like massive voter fraud is illegal and then the logical conclusion (A is B, B is C, therefore A is C) would be that Democrats are illegal. That would be logical, but even Broadhurst doesn’t go that far. Unfortunately, her conclusion is unrelated to either of the first or second premise.
It is a misrepresentation of my position. I am no longer waiting for evidence of voter fraud of more than one or two instances in a few states. Last time, I think there were four instances across the entire nation of voter fraud. There may be that many when the investigations are complete this time.