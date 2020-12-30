Massive voter fraud is a claim that doesn’t bear examination. If the Democratic Party engaged in voter fraud to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, why did they stop there. The Democratic Party lost seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The polls had the Democrats picking up Susan Collins seat in the U.S. Senate but the woman from Maine was reelected in a strong showing.
Why would voter fraud stop with the national candidates. The Biden/Harris administration will have an uphill fight for every campaign promise and judicial appointment, just as Obama had for the last six years of his terms in office. Everyone knows how good a politician Sen. Mitch McConnell (R) is and how Obama couldn’t get federal judges appointed (leaving over 250 vacancies which Mitch and Trump have filled).
Given how clear it is to those following Washington politics, why did the Democrats only engage in voter fraud to elect Biden/Harris? The simple answer is that there was no voter fraud.
Over 50 cases, reviewed by 88 judges (at last count) found no evidence to overturn any of the elections. About two-thirds of the judges making those rulings were Republican appointments.
The idea that there was voter fraud is an illustration of the triumph of belief over facts.