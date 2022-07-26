Olivia Jones and Tia Brooks have a combined total of over 53 years as educators in the Calvert County school system. They are associated with before- and after-school programs. After working with them over the past year, I knew that I had to write this letter.

As a school bus driver, I would see them every day and observe what they do and how they interact with the kids. They always have a positive attitude and are upbeat, even when things get tough.