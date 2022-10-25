I love the stunning colors of fall, but they remind me that winter is coming. In fact, dark days are already here.
With mid-term elections looming, we are to believe the sky is falling. Our leaders are corrupt, inflation is too high and nuclear war is imminent. We cannot afford to feed our families or heat our homes and students cannot pay for school. Rent is increasing but no one is hiring.
Depressed yet? No? Let’s continue.
Floods and hurricanes are destroying communities; gun violence is completely out of control; women can no longer care for their own bodies; young people are committing suicide in frightening numbers.
That’s life in America. The rest of the world is even worse. Wars, natural disasters and diseases are ravaging entire regions. It would be very easy to simply throw up our hands and give up.
However, as I sit in my cold, dark apartment, eating ramen noodles, I refuse to believe things are hopeless. On the contrary, I am very optimistic about the future. Why? Because over the last few decades, millions of lives around the world have improved. For every tragic perception listed above, there is an even better fact. Global poverty has been cut by more than half since 2000.
The World Poverty Clock estimates that one person escapes extreme poverty every second — that’s over 86,000 people every day.
AIDS-related death has fallen by 43%. The number of underweight children age 5 and below dropped from 160 million to 95 million in 2015. Maternal mortality rates have declined by 38% since 2000. Primary school enrollment in sub-Saharan Africa rose by 75% from 1999–2012. Women held 25% of all parliamentary seats in 2016, a fourfold increase over the previous 20 years. I could go on and on.
The Borgen Project is working across the U.S. and United Kingdom to keep these numbers improving and leaders like Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) consistently support legislation that combats global poverty. But why should Americans care about these accomplishments when our circumstances seem so precarious? It’s simple. As others’ lives improve, ours also improve. We are only 5% of the world’s population. We need others to buy our products and sell us theirs. When people no longer must focus on surviving today, they can start looking to tomorrow. That’s good for all of us.
Yes, winter is coming, but do not despair. The future is incredibly bright.