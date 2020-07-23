Ms. Gloria Hawkins appears to be concerned about a number of things in her July 10, 2020 letter to the editor (Our America is currently in crisis). While too numerous to address in to-to, the following are thoughts on a few of her points.
Regarding being told what to do during the pandemic: The government (be it capitalist, socialist or a combination) has an obligation to protect public health and safety. If a person’s unhealthy or unsafe habits jeopardize the wellbeing of the people around them, then the government is obligated to have that person stop what they are doing. Wearing face masks, distancing, etc. are public health issues, not political actions imposed by a specific form of government.
Regarding those leftist gangsters who are trying to steal America: Ms. Hawkins cherry picks actions taken by Democrat politicians during the pandemic (including restrictions on religious gatherings) to support her claim that “leftist gangsters” are destroying Trump and taking over the U.S. As a Maryland resident, Ms. Hawkins ought to be aware that Maryland’s Republican governor, Larry Hogan, was among the first to impose such restrictions on the state’s citizens. Several other Republican governors have done the same and more have been joining them as the reality of the virus sets in. So far there has been no claim that Governor Hogan, nor his counterparts, are planning to destroy Trump and/or take over the United States.
Regarding draining the swamp: It is my inclination that, try as we might, political swamps cannot be drained nor can political alligators be eliminated. Political newbies take the podium promising to be better than the ones they replace only to succumb to the uncompromising, divisiveness so prevalent in our country today.
One thing I most vehemently agree on with Ms. Hawkins: “Never have we seen such stupidity in Congress as we have in the past several years.”
We must all be wary of extremists at both ends of the political spectrum — left and right — if we are to avoid a crisis in America.