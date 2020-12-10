I am a big fan of the idea of American jobs. I would love to see all Americans fully employed. However, when I went to college, I went to a debate at the economics department. Turns out they thought that full employment was actually either 3% unemployment or 6% unemployment. And, 6% won.
Apparently, the idea was that if everyone was working, wages would go up too much and that would be bad for the economy. Who would have guessed it?
In the most recent presidential election, those who thought the economy was the most important issue (a bit over 40%) voted over 80% for President Trump. We have about 6% unemployment now, so it seems those folks agree with my economics professors.
The idea is not that there is a permanent unemployed segment of the work force; the idea is that constant turnover produces an unemployment figure but it is those seeking other employment, and getting it.
But, times change and we have to change with them. I am afraid with automation and a global economy that a capitalistic economy will always seek, jobs will become scarcer than ever. I don’t see how we solve the problem of getting more Americans employed when corporations will always seek the cheapest employees.
Unions used to be strong in the 1950s when we were the preeminent power in the world. Unions gave workers good paying jobs that increased the middle class. But, a lot of people want to end unions, pointing out that union workers are more expensive. Sure, because they make more money.
It seems that while we all want to make more money, we aren’t so interested in the other guy making more.