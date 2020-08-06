About 30 years ago, Soviet Union defector Yuri Bezmenov warned of a brainwashing technique called “ideological subversion,” which he saw happening in the United States. Bezmenov says that even with absolute proof of Marxism’s evil — including documents, photos, witnesses and survivors’ testimony of the starvation, gulags, mass murders, etc. — brainwashed minds become obtuse, blocked and intractable.
Leftists Democrats have succumbed hook, line and sinker to Marxist brainwashing to the point that, as Bezmenov predicted, they are unable “to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves, their family, their community or their country.” Two generations of America-hating leftists have all but destroyed our culture and are working on wiping out U.S. history, religious values and all of Western civilization.
Anti-American/pro-communist programming is evident in the support for Black Lives Matter, a terrorist Marxist organization founded by lesbian feminists who are anti-nuclear family, pro-homosexuality and pro-abortion. BLM rampages through major cities rioting, burning, looting, tearing down historic and religious statues and abusing police officers. Meanwhile, brainwashed Democrat mayors and governors and their propaganda media do nothing to restore law and order but try to convince the public that the anarchists are “mostly peaceful.”
Many indoctrinated Democrats profess to be Christians, but this is not possible. Democrats oppose Judeo-Christian biblical principles and values, including our God-given rights codified in the U.S. Constitution. Democrats embrace anti-Christian beliefs and behaviors including baby murder, climate worship, socialism, sexual perversion, secular humanism and vitriolic hatred and vengeance for a duly elected president who had the audacity to beat the loser Democrat presidential contender in 2016.
True to Marxism’s hatred of religious expression, activist Shaun King, once a leading BLM leader, called for images depicting Jesus and his mother to be torn down because they’re forms of “white supremacy” and “racist propaganda.”
Following King’s inflammatory exhortation, a massive spike in anti-Christian violence and vandalism occurred, including the burning and vandalism of Catholic churches from Florida to California. Democrat leaders expressed no outrage, and the mainstream media was silent.
Ironically, some Catholic church hierarchy, specifically those of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., embrace the Marxist worldview to the point where they visited at least one parish in Maryland to provide fraternal correction a devout deacon who has served the church for decades. His offense? Forwarding emails that speak the truth about BLM. Is the role of church leaders shutting down speech with which they disagree?
The minds of Democrats and certain church leaders are so ideologically subverted that they are unaware that by defending Marxism they are green lighting their own possible impending persecution. Oblivious that they too will be targeted, they may become “woke” only when it’s their own blood that runs in the streets. By the grace of God, it will be those who know the truth and are unafraid to speak it who will lead our nation to triumph over evil.