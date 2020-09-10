There is a reason why the largest group of voters — more than 40% — (compared to Democrats at 31% and Republicans at 26%) consider themselves as independents instead of aligning themselves with either of the existing parties.
Most voters see themselves as moderates and don’t believe in the extremes of the far left or far right. The days of “my way or the highway” have to stop for the good of our nation. How we see the world depends on what news source you watch. This on top of social media’s ability to influence people with disinformation, QAnon and the “Satan worshiping, blood-drinking pedophile ring conspiracies.”
Really? What has happened to us as a nation? We have lost our way.
God help us.