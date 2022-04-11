This letter is in response to the article titled “Senate considers how to make cannabis profitable” published in the March 11 edition of Southern Maryland News. We live in a culture that seems dedicated to normalizing deviance and we seem to have a government that wants to profit from it.
The Maryland legislature is heading down the path to legalize marijuana use and create a tax revenue stream from it that would be applied in ways that the misguided supporters think will right a wrong. The supporters also want to clear marijuana related convictions from criminal records so potential employers will not know about their drug use.
Our society used to think people who used drugs other than those prescribed by doctors or in ways other than described on the packaging as abusers. Now, drug abusers are victims and they have a disease.
Legalizing a drug intended to get people high for recreational purposes is wrong. It opens the path to make getting high recreationally a right and opens the path to legalizing more drugs for the same purpose when we decide too many people are going to prison for using them.
I suspect most people using marijuana don’t have money to burn and probably have more important and healthy things to do with their money.
The Maryland legislature’s plan raises some important questions. For parents, how do you tell your children not to abuse drugs when the state encourages it? Can an employer refuse to hire recreational drug users? Can the state take an employer to court if they use pre-employment questionnaires to determine if the prospective employee uses drugs in a manner they deem unacceptable? In the future if it is determined that smoking marijuana causes lung cancer, who are the “victims” and the states going to sue?
What will be the next sin that the state legalizes in order to make money?