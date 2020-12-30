My father, Horace G. Funn, was a high school principal (1938-1966) in the Maryland public school system during its segregated era, continuing in the system through integration until his retirement in 1975.
Observing my father’s dedication and commitment to educating students during my formative years instilled in me this same dedication and commitment to the importance of education. He wrote a letter to the last graduating class from William Sampson Brooks High School in 1966: “Be glad that you live in America because America realizes that its most powerful force is education. Our government is giving aid to push this force as a media of escaping the millstone of ignorance and the ravages of hunger. It realizes that to escape the limitations and exploitations of nationalism, militarism, racial hatred or the opiate of misspent religion, we will have to loose the force of education among the masses of the people of our country.”
Those words are just as relevant today as they were in 1966. We can not escape the limitations and exploitations that exist in today’s society without loosening the powerful force of education. To loose this powerful force in the state, the Maryland General Assembly must override the veto of The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future that was passed in its 2019 session.
The powerful force of education must loosen, the veto must be overridden so our students, future citizens can:
Be prepared for new opportunities in an information centric economy;
Be prepared and equipped for career/technical employment opportunities;
Be more productive by contributing to Maryland’s local/state tax base as higher income earning citizens; and
Provide an educated, ready workforce to present and future employers/businesses.
Other benefits of a higher educated citizen base are lower public assistance costs, lower incarceration population and less costs relating to the judiciary system.
My father recognized in 1966 that education was the most powerful force in America. Considering the myriad of issues we face today, that force must be loosen by creating strong schools.
Can we really afford not to develop strong schools, expand career/technical education, hire more educators, increasing their pay, support struggling learners in order to loose the most powerful force in America — education. This will result in a prosperous future for Maryland.
Advocate for the override of the veto of The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.