I don’t know if the general public including the over 20,000 veterans and their families in Calvert County are aware of the proposed fate of the National Guard Armory and that property.
Currently a request for proposal is being created to sell the armory and property to the highest bidder. This means anyone could buy the property and build another gas station, fast food venue, or another box store.
With these facts in mind, first let’s say the armory could easily be declared an historic site in Calvert County. There is certainly enough proof for this to happen. This has been proposed but found unacceptable to certain commissioners.
Second, let’s say the armory could be renovated and turned into a veterans service center. The current proposed RFP would have to be amended to be specific to this end result. Certainly, an investor could see return from state and other agencies renting space for veteran’s services such as mental health, VA claims, medical assistance, seminars and employment assistance, just to name a few services. There is no other venue in Calvert County that supports veterans services. Veterans must travel to Washington, Baltimore and Charlotte Hall to get services as no such facility exists currently in Calvert.
All the veterans’ organizations in Calvert County have petitioned the commission in writing to make the armory into a veterans service center. In April 2020, the Calvert County Council of the American Legion wrote a letter in support of turning the armory into a Veterans Service center. The county commissioners replied in favor of the support and said they were working to make this happen.
Sadly, in August, three of our commissioners decided to no longer pursue this path. Once we heard of this change in direction, all four Legion post commanders, the Calvert county commander and others wrote another letter in support of creating a veterans service center. Sadly, none of those letters were responded to by the board of commissioners.
This leads me to believe the majority of our commissioners no longer represent our veteran population in our county. I would add, county commissioners Tim Hutchins and Kelly McConkey made the original proposal to the board for the RFP to be specific for the creation of a veterans service center and also to designate the armory as an historic site.
Please let the board of commissioners know how you feel about this change in direction from yes we support the use of the armory for a veterans service center, to lets sell it to the highest bidder and disregard the support of the veterans and citizens of Calvert County. Respectfully signed, a concerned Calvert County resident since 1971 and proud veteran.