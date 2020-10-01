When people like Susan Lohman and Sally Schofield write letters to the editor like the ones in the Sept. 4 issue of Southern Maryland News, it’s an indication that Democrats are desperate. Rather than debate the issues, they engage in the politics of personal destruction, baseless accusations and character assassination. (I thought Michelle Obama said Democrats are supposed to “go high?”).
Instead of writing mean-spirited letters about people you’ve never met, why don’t you try educating yourself. Democrats are welcome to walk away and come on over and join our side. Conservative Republicans are called “the right” because we are right about the issues.
If Abby Johnson, once a Planned Parenthood director, can now be a Republican and passionate pro-life speaker, and if St. Paul, once a persecutor of Christians, can become the Lord’s biggest advocate, then there’s hope for us all — yes, even the most ardent leftist Democrats.
In Charles County, repentant, but now saved Democrats can join the Republican Women of Charles County and contact republicanwomenofcc@aol.com.