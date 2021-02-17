“Whom the gods destroy, they first make mad.” This is the only truthful standpoint from which to approach the recently concluded “impeachment” trial in the U.S. Senate.
This was nothing but a partisan show trial intended to make former President Donald Trump, not to mention the 75 million Americans who voted for him, into a non-person. It was the culmination of a four-year campaign by the Democrats — who never accepted the result of the 2016 presidential election — to unseat Trump, an obsession that continues even with him out of office.
Trump’s 2016 victory was not the result of “Russian interference” on behalf of Trump, but the result of the arrogant failure on the part of Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party elites to address the real needs of legions of voters who have been watching their living standards collapse over the past two or more decades.
But the madness on display in the U.S. Senate is but a cover for an even greater — and lethal — madness. It goes under various names, the Green New Deal, the Great Green Reset, among others. It’s the plan, mandated in an executive order signed by President Joe Biden on Jan. 27, to shut down all American industry and agriculture — including coal-fired power plants — allegedly to fight climate change.
You’re supposed to get your power from solar panels and wind mills and eat grass in the name of “saving the planet.” Reducing the population to living like European peasants in the Middle Ages, however, will kill people, lots of people.
The recent Arctic polar vortex in Texas should be sufficient proof that replacing base load power plants with wind mills and solar panels kills people. Some 23% of the electric power in Texas is from so-called renewables, but solar panels and wind mills don’t work in extreme cold. This left 4 million people in Texas, and another one-and-a-half million in neighboring states, in the dark with no heat in single digit temperatures for up to 24 hours. This is lethal.
Behind all this is a collection of global financier interests, based on Wall Street and in the city of London, who intend to redirect investment from real industry and agriculture, from medical care and transportation into their green bubble as the last great bail out of their bankrupt financial system. As we see in Texas, the systemic physical break down of the system resulting from these financier policies is already in process.
The opposite of such madness is what’s happening around Mars this month. Three space probes, two orbiters and a lander from the U.S., China and the UAE, are arriving with the promise of setting the stage for future exploration of the red planet and pointing the way to an optimistic future for mankind. Sarah Amiri, the director of the UAE space agency put it this way in a video presentation available on YouTube: “Science to me is the most international form of collaboration. It is limitless. It is borderless. And it’s run by passions of individuals for the benefit of human understanding.”
This exemplifies what Lyndon LaRouche always meant by a science driver program, like the Apollo moon program of the 1960s. Such a program revolutionizes life on Earth, not only in the economic sense but also in creating optimism in the population that there’s no problem that can confront us that we can’t find a solution to. Why should we freeze in the dark when even the sky is not the limit of human potential?