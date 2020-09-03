We all know that rot and decay are slow and insidious processes. They often cause unseen and significant structural damage under a veneer of apparent integrity and strength. I think many would agree that our government is rife with such rot and decay, but the questions are what is the source and what can one do about it?
I contend that the source is the “swamp creature”, the career politician who has spent a lifetime in politics, who rarely, if ever, held a job or ran a business in the private sector. A brief look at those who currently pull the “levers of power” in Washington will support this observation.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) has been a U.S. senator since 1984 and has been involved in Kentucky and federal politics since 1968 — a year after earning his law degree.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D) has been a U.S. representative since 1987. The daughter of Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., a former U.S. representative and Baltimore mayor, she began her political career in the 1960s interning alongside Steny Hoyer for then-Sen. Dan Brewster.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) has been a U.S. senator since 1998, a U.S. representative from 1980 to 1998, and a New York State assemblyman from 1975 — the year after earning his law degree — to 1980.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R) has been a U.S. representative since 2007, a California State assemblyman from 2002 to 2007, and a U.S. congressional staffer from 1987 — two years before graduating from college — to 2002.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) has been our U.S. representative since 1981. He was a Maryland senator from 1966 — his last year of law school — to 1976, and was on the State Board for Higher Education in between. As noted above, he interned with Nancy Pelosi.
Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) has been our U.S. senator since 2007, a U.S. Representative from 1987 to 2007, and a Maryland delegate from 1967 to 1987 where he was elected while still in law school to fill his uncle’s seat.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) has been our U.S. senator since 2017 when he succeeded Barbara Mikulski who retired from a 30-year career as our senator, a U.S. representative from 2003 to 2017, and a Maryland state delegate and senator from 1991 — the year after earning his law degree — to 2003.
Four years ago, this nation elected Donald Trump, a businessman with zero time in political office, to the highest office of the land. The last time we elected a non-politician to be our president was 1952, when Dwight D. Eisenhower defeated Illinois governor Adlai Stevenson; albeit, Eisenhower had spent his life in the military, not the business world. Prior to that it was Ulysses S. Grant in 1868 and Zachary Taylor in 1848, both also career military men. All other presidents have had some form of political career at the federal, state, and/or local level prior to their election.
Our Founding Fathers crafted a government that was meant to be run by citizens, not an incestuous aristocracy of career politicians, so, as you prepare to vote this November, ask yourself if your presidential and congressional candidates are agents for change. Do they understand your life as a business owner, or a bread-winner who puts food on the table for your family each day, or are they merely “swamp creatures” who have spent a lifetime in politics that will perpetuate the rot and decay occurring inside the halls of our government?
You have the power to fix it. Vote ‘em out.
Mike McGinn, California