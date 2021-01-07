I have been struggling with religion most of my life. I have been exposed to and experienced several religions. I have read the entire Bible. Most religions preach good things like the Ten Commandments. They talk about how to lead a good life. The Bible was very interesting, but I have a difficult time comprehending some of the stories. I liked Proverbs best.
There is one thing that makes me believe that there is something else, a higher being than us humans: the human body.
We are born with two legs, two arms, two eyes, two ears, a nose, a mouth, 10 fingers and 10 toes and some various other parts. I can’t think of a single thing to change; nothing to add and nothing to subtract.
I even marvel at the little nuances about our bodies like nails that cover the tips of our fingers and toes and nose hair that helps to filter the air we breathe. We are all made alike but we all look different, except for identical twins. It makes me wonder who could design such a thing?
Not only is the outside of our bodies such that no changes need to be made, but some parts do double duty. The mouth is where the food enters our body. We are able to taste our food because of our tongue, but the tongue and lips also allow us to speak words. There is nothing like one pair of lips touching another: a kiss. One part of our body is used to excrete waste, while at the same time it is used for reproduction.
It is enough to marvel at our bodies but the inside is even more complex.
Too much to discuss here.
Religions often express what happens to us after life on this earth. The answers they give like going to heaven sound much better than any thing I could imagine.