I’ve been called a “baby murderer” now twice. The first time, in the early 1970s, as a Marine returning from duty in the Pacific. Recently, by Jerry Feith in his letter to Southern Maryland News on Oct. 16 supporting Trump and Palombi over Biden and Hoyer. Neither insult was deserved. Both were emotional red herrings.
I applied some of my skills as a cryptologic linguist, my job in the military, to Mr. Feith’s letter: in his word salad he used “beloved” twice describing Trump, “precious” three times for Palombi, and “losers” four times to describe Democrats. “Word counts” give insight into a speaker. His letter employed almost exclusively emotionally charged terms of “precious, loser, baby murderer, riots, looting, beloved, losing your health insurance, socialist, and fascism.”
In previous political debates conservatives said to liberals: “You’re being emotional, naïve, or hysterical,” and described their own views as “realistic, practical, and fact based.”
I see the tables have turned for precious Jerry.