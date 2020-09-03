As I was watching C-Span and the subject was about the post office. Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md., 3rd) was on and he said that people rely on the post office to receive Social Security checks.
Apparently Mr. Sarbanes does not know that there are no Social Security checks mailed. I think he does know and he told a flat out lie. Do not take my word, look it up for it for yourself. I think it is more trash to scare older people.
If you do not have the money sent to a bank account you get a debit card and your monthly benefit is added to your card. As I close out this letter, I would like to say I am a registered Democrat and the post office does a great job. And to the Democrats in Congress, the problems you think are happening are a figment of your imagination.