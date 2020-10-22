I would like to respond to Jeremy Mohler’s letter to the editor in the Oct. 9 edition of Southern Maryland News, “Rural America needs the U.S. Postal Service.” I agree with Mr. Mohler that based upon the current state of the country, rural America still needs the postal service. However, the postal service is in great need of an overhaul.
The postal service’s problems were first forecast in the mid-1990s with the growing rise of the internet and email. Since then, the postal service has been competing against a rising technology transforming American society. People today act as if the problems facing the postal service just recently appeared because of the way politicians are behaving about mail-in ballots. Not so.
The financial problems with the postal service have been most noticeable since the late 2000s. The U.S Congress has had difficulty trying to figure out how to keep the postal service in existence with a profit while meeting the diverse demographics of its customers. The problems have not been solved in the form of a legislative overhaul. The postal service is trying to perform like a business while being controlled as a government agency.
The postal service and its workers have been doing a great job overall. There have been a few bumps in the road, but all is well considering the mail volume. I have also noticed some tired faces considering the circumstances.
Privatizing the postal service should not be an option for the foreseeable future. It would make no sense in general for America at this time, but rural America specifically. The postal service currently has serious financial and infrastructure issues. Any attempt to immediately privatize the postal service would result in massive budget cuts, price increases, service reduction and/or service cancellation for rural America.
The postal service needs reform, but privatization would become the “nuclear option.” Even with the government remaining in charge of the postal service, reforms are needed to survive.
The postal service needs to evaluate what services it wants to provide in the form of mail-package delivery and its infrastructure needs. Until these two major issues are decided upon, the postal service cannot move forward with true postal service reform. The postal service also needs to charge the true cost of delivering all forms of mail and packages. Let’s face it. I don’t want to see a price increase, but who does? Right now, the postal service is running deficits. Unless Congress can honestly implement enough reforms to stop a price increase, the prices need to go up to reflect the true operational cost of the postal service.
An issue Congress should debate is reducing the number of delivery days for first class mail over a two-year period. This reform would allow companies and private citizens to make adjustments. Bulk mail or what is commonly known as unsolicited junk mail should be five times what it currently costs. There is the environmental impact of all of the bulk mail currently thrown in the trash and not recycled. Financial agreements between online retailers and shipping companies should be immediately renegotiated. Postal buildings and delivery trucks can be upgraded to reduce energy costs.
Postal reform needs to be debated and passed in the new Congress that begins in January 2021. Congress is well aware of the issues facing the postal service. There is no need for any special committees or commissions. It is time to deal with this issue and get it done.