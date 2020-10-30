Who will govern with your best interest at heart? Which candidates will work to take us down the road to socialism (communism) and take more of our rights and freedoms from us and give them over to the government? Name one, any one, country in which socialism is successful. I have spent time in both Russia and China. We do not need that type of government here. I’ll wait for your answer.
Unfortunately the leadership of the Democratic Party has been taken over by organized, extremist, radical socialists who are using anarchist tactics to accomplish their goal of a socialist “Amerika.” Notice Democratic cities are the ones being burned and looted.
Of course there are many good, reasonable, patriotic Americans who are still registered Democrats and even serving in local offices. But they are becoming fewer; as many Democrats are changing to independent or Republican, and voting for Republicans, because they see where the radical socialists are heading the country. I was one of them that changed to Republican. There is even a movement called “Walk Away” (from the Democratic Party). I know because I was one. I often hear folks say, “The Democratic Party has left me. This is not my party of FDR or JFK.”
Republicans and independents are not racist, sexist or anything of the sort, but they are the ones now who are taking a stand to keep America great by keeping our rights and freedoms for individuals, not for a socialist government.
Whether the issue is economic growth, American jobs, choice in education, criminal justice reform, supporting only legal immigration, bringing our troops home, supporting Israel, keeping our cities and homes safe, in-person voting, protecting individual rights, energy independence, or other traditional American values, the choice is becoming increasingly clear. President Trump is the wall holding up the dam of socialism.
So, here’s my thought: vote for Trump — and nobody has to know.