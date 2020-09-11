In the wake of the civil unrest stemming from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, an elementary school in Granby, Conn., chose to address the issue by streaming a YouTube video as part of a curriculum on racial injustice.
The video chosen by the Cromwell school district, “Something Bad Happened In Our Town,” has drawn the ire of the local Fraternal Order of Police. A distillation of several high-publicity incidents, the animated story takes place in an unspecified town the morning after an unarmed Black motorist is killed by a white police officer.
Josh and Emma learn of the shooting from “the older kids in Miss Garcia’s class.” Josh is African American. Emma is white.
When Emma asks her mother why the officer shot the man, she is told, “It was an accident.”
“It wasn’t an accident,” Emma’s sister, Liz interjects. “The cops shot him because he was Black.”
In short order, Emma gets schooled by her mother concerning slavery.
“Did our family do those bad things?” asks Emma.
“Yes,” the child’s mother replies. “Some white people still think Black boys are dangerous, even though they’re not.”
The issue of slavery will be addressed in greater detail at the end of this letter. Police, viewers are told, are “nice to white people and nasty to Black people.” While conceding that there are “many good cops who make good decisions,” Josh’s father concludes, “We can’t always count on them [police] to do what is right.”
When Josh asks if the white officer will be held accountable, his older, somewhat cynical brother, Malcolm, replies, “He won’t go to jail because cops stick up for each other and they don’t like Black people.”
It’s hard to see how any of this, however well-intentioned, is going to heal racial divisions or foster understanding. The story ends on a positive note, with Josh befriending an immigrant student named Omad.
Although the Arab slave trade spanned 1,400 years and several continents and wasn’t criminalized in Mauritania until 2007, slavery is defined in the video as “when people had to do whatever white people told them.” Change is an evolutionary process, often taking thousands of years.
In the short space of just 200 years, European males, guided by biblical principals, eradicated slavery, not just from the colonies, but the entire Western hemisphere. Why does Omad — but not Emma — get a free pass on events that occurred before he was born? Education reformers like Linda Darling-Hammond believe children like Emma owe a huge educational debt, and must, therefore, suffer for the sins of their ancestors.
Since the U.S. Department of Education formed an alliance with Qatar Foundation International, the Arab slave trade has disappeared from the pages of school history books, along with centuries of stonings, honor-killings and mistreatment of women. Calvert board of education member Tracy McGuire’s Twitter “tweets” leave little doubt that she stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Hammond and Linda Sarsour, and activist with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel. Centuries before European slavers began exploiting Black people on the continent of Africa and long after Europe had abolished the slave trade, the Arab slave trade flourished.
In adopting a Black Lives Matter-centered curriculum, the Calvert County Board of Education is creating a potentially hostile environment for the children of law enforcement officers in the county.