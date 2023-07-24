This announcement is a two-part concern, which I agonize over within my heart daily. Please, give attention to both.

We need to gather to stop senseless abuse to the elderly and any human beings in all matters of life, from hospitals, senior centers, streets parks, stores, homes, public buildings and anywhere its needed. How sad to read of any kind of abuse or neglect, such as at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. I profusely started to cry when I read the article, which reported such abuse and neglect. 


  

