This announcement is a two-part concern, which I agonize over within my heart daily. Please, give attention to both.
We need to gather to stop senseless abuse to the elderly and any human beings in all matters of life, from hospitals, senior centers, streets parks, stores, homes, public buildings and anywhere its needed. How sad to read of any kind of abuse or neglect, such as at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. I profusely started to cry when I read the article, which reported such abuse and neglect.
This should be the most relaxing, calm time of life for our senior heroes, the veterans, which gave their all to make our country safe, great with the liberty and freedom to live within its boundaries. While all the patients there need to be kept safe, and live in peace, who whatever time is left her on earth. I found that a cuase for most of these abuses sadly is the fact that most residents have little to no visitors form anyone, including their family members. Consequently, and sadly to say, this can result in that patient becoming abused or neglected.
As the head of two organizations, "Families Against Big Bullies" and Neighbors United Together To Serve," I can only hope and pray that this letter will stir within your hearts to become involved and visit — sit for a spell and chat. You're the one that will leave blessed and richer to know what a good deed you've achieved.
Therefore, let me call all good concerned citizens together to take trips to visit the wonderful veterans at the Charlotte Hall facility and other places where our elderly seniors reside. Let's never forget to show all those brave veterans that they are not forgotten and that we honor them all form our hearts.
I also have traveled to Cedar Lane Senior Living Community in Leonardtown and spoke with management. Hearing from the seniors, they told me that at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the confusion of bureaucracy and governmental shortages of staff, some residents were not receiving their allocated food stamps, which put a burden on them. Until procedures are back in full swing help was still needed. Please contact me at n.u.t.t.s2022@gmail.com and come out with me and help put smiles on those faces. The little shop the seniors operate at Cedar Lane needs replenishing of items including knick-knacks, books another items the tenants can purchase for low prices. The food pantry upstairs can also be restocked with food that the residents can help themselves to.
I appreciate any and all who will hear my heart's cry and come along to provide goodness that will bless you more than those who receive your generosity.