There are all kinds of things that the Biden administration can do about our current inflation problem. The tragedy currently happening is that our government is responding to inflation by raising interest rates, and the public discussion is that this is the only solution, which isn’t true.
First of all, the U.S. impacts global inflation because we’re an outsized participant. Our GDP is $21 trillion. China, the next largest economy, is only $15 trillion, followed by Germany which is about $4 trillion. So, if we bring down inflation here in the U.S., there’s no way Europe would raise their prices because they’d price themselves out of the market.
One way inflation was dealt with in the past was by former President Richard Nixon, who in 1971 declared a wage/price freeze, freezing prices of goods and wages of every American. Noncompliance by any business meant jail time. Why is this not being discussed by our government or the media here in the U.S. as a way to combat inflation now?
A second way to battle inflation, during World War II, former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, understood that to fight the war resources that had been used to make consumer goods would be diverted to make uniforms, guns, planes, tanks and other apparatus of war. That meant that the quantity of resources to make consumer goods would shrink and, therefore, some consumer goods would be scarce.
The demand for the consumer goods hadn’t changed. Americans still wanted to eat, dress and live like they had in the past but they wouldn’t have as much stuff available due to the war effort. The government decided that if we allowed “the market” to handle this situation, the rich people would see that there is a shortage of goods and bid up the prices, causing inflation, to ensure that they get it. The market always distributes the shortage of goods to the richest people.
The government didn’t want the prices of goods to go up so that only the rich would have access to them and the masses could not afford them. This would cause anger, bitterness and disunity in a time of war, when the country needed unity most. So, the government issued ration books that contained ration stamps. Store keepers could not sell you goods unless you had a stamp. The stamps were issued to the people according to their need, not according to their wealth. This would be another tool to curb inflation.
Here’s a third one — utilities and insurance policy pricing, because they have been abused by the capitalists that own these businesses by raising their prices too high, we have utility commissions in every one of the 50 states. We also have insurance commissions.
Before the utility or insurance companies can raise their prices, they have to go before these commissions and demonstrate that this a reasonable thing to do, which the commission has the power to reject. Well, if our government doesn’t want inflation, why isn’t this done for everything? Why don’t we set up wage/price control board? During WWII, we had that. One of the greatest economists of that time, John Kenneth Galbraith, wrote a book on the theory of price control since he worked on this during WWII.
So don’t tell the American people that the only thing our government can do is raise the interest rate to control inflation. That is a lie. I laid out only three alternatives and there are many more. The important thing to understand is if there was a political will to stop inflation, it could be done tomorrow. The American people should know that.
Horacio Moronta, Lusby