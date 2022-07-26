This is in response to the July 22 letter to the editor “There’s an inalienable right to feel safe in the USA” by Laura Kamosa.
I respect your right to feel safe. No one should have to wonder if their children will return home from school.
Yet, you want to remove my right to protect myself, my family and my friends. I hate to say it, but it appears you are uneducated regarding legally purchased firearms.
Here are a few points to consider based on my opinions.
No fully automatic weapon is sold in gun stores. Magazines in Maryland are not high capacity, they’re limited to 10 rounds.
The large lobby groups such as the NRA making money from gun sales is erroneously false information. They are and many other organizations are protectors of the Second Amendment.
The AR-15 and other automatic weapons are deadly and cause massive carnage in seconds. Well, so do cars, airplanes flying into buildings, knives and most everything out there that can serve as a weapon.
In terms of weapons of war, just because they look scary to you does not make them weapons of war. Heck, a bow and arrows is a weapons of war.
You are casually telling us we can offer tax incentives to get the guns back. Please step away and stop trying to take away my inalienable right to feel secure.
Do yourself a favor, take a gun course, learn about guns — what they can do and what the cannot do. Stop being a sheep thinking “all guns.”
Stop with that warm and fuzzy feeling to feel safe walking the streets, go to concerts, attend church — let common sense prevail. Everything you have listed, many times a good guy with a gun has been there to stop a bad guy with a gun.
I’m sure you have heard, when all guns are outlawed only the outlaws will have guns.
So before you demand my rights to be taken away, at least know what you are talking about.
Donald Poole, Waldorf
