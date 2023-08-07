My attention was drawn to the word “irrefutable” — not capable of being refuted or disproved — in the title of Mr. Thomas Wrublewski’s July 17 letter to the editor, “Rely on irrefutable evidence to prove the sea level is rising.”

The supposed irrefutable evidence, published in the article “NASA Uses 30-Year Satellite Record to Track and Project Rising Seas” in NASA’s “The Earth Observer” March-April 2023 newsletter, is based on satellite radar altimeters.


  

