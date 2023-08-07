My attention was drawn to the word “irrefutable” — not capable of being refuted or disproved — in the title of Mr. Thomas Wrublewski’s July 17 letter to the editor, “Rely on irrefutable evidence to prove the sea level is rising.”
The supposed irrefutable evidence, published in the article “NASA Uses 30-Year Satellite Record to Track and Project Rising Seas” in NASA’s “The Earth Observer” March-April 2023 newsletter, is based on satellite radar altimeters.
Mr. Wrublewski writes, “The extrapolated curve for the years ahead in this report should be of concern to everyone, in my opinion. Global warming and sea level rise are real.” Reportedly, the current rate of global sea level rise is 0.44 centimeters/year or 0.17 inches/year, which equates to a rise of one foot in 71 years.
Mr. Wrublewski states, “We should not ignore this very reliable satellite data.” A literature search found acknowledged limitations and required corrections in satellite altimetry, which constitutes the data being calculations rather than measurements.
The article fails to mention that the focus on the global sea level masks the fact that sea level is not rising at the same rate everywhere and in some places it is decreasing. There are more factors affecting the sea level than just volume increases due to melting ice and thermal expansion.
The Global Climate Observing System identifies 55 "essential climate variables" required to systematically observe Earth's climate. Global climate indicators (temperature and energy, atmospheric composition, ocean and water, and cryosphere) comprise the most relevant domains of climate change.
According to the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science “Sea-Level Rise Projections for Maryland 2018” report, the projected worst case is a sea-level increase of 2.0 to 4.2 feet over this century, of which more than half is unavoidable land subsidence, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.
There are three principal causes of a rising sea level in the Chesapeake Bay: (1) land subsidence attributable to intensive groundwater withdrawals; (2) increasing stormwater discharges into the Chesapeake Bay from the Susquehanna, Potomac and James rivers due to urbanization; and (3) shoreline erosion.
There is an important distinction between the global sea level and the local relative sea level. The rising global sea level is not a cause to build an ark.