As Marylanders head to the polls this fall, we are faced with one of the most technically complex ballot questions ever posed — to legalize marijuana or not.
Technical, you ask? It may be difficult to imagine how the drug that baby boomers grew up with could have any secrets left to uncover. Mellowing, giggle and munchie-triggering, or harmless herb, may be some of the descriptors that come to mind, yet today’s marijuana is anything but that portrayal. It has been selectively cultivated to yield a very high level of THC compared to the 2% to 6% levels common in the last century. Some current strains now approach 30% THC.
These high concentrations pose a significant risk for many aspects of our physiology, ranging from brain function to cardiac output, gastrointestinal homeostasis and fetal development. The risk of developing psychosis is the most well-researched impact, increased over five-fold by daily use of potencies greater than 10% THC, according to Dr. Marta Di Forti and colleagues in a large case-control study published in 2015. That elevated risk translates into one out of 20 daily users developing schizophrenia if they don’t quit. Naysayers may recall only the 19 they know who had no such problem, but the one who develops chronic psychosis often disappears from sight, into a life of poverty and homelessness.
Those in the cannabis industry who criticize these publications, which now number in the hundreds across many different peer-reviewed journals, maintain that if marijuana caused psychosis, we would be seeing more cases of schizophrenia here in the U.S. What they seemingly don’t realize is that although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks diseases like COVID, no one is tracking schizophrenia in this country. In Denmark, however, Dr. Carsten Hjorthoj and colleagues have recently demonstrated that as rates of marijuana addiction increased over a 20-year period, their rate of schizophrenia doubled.
Cardiovascular events triggered by THC are also concerning, based on a 2020 review by doctors Latif and Garg of Harvard University, particularly when the impact is seen in the young: stroke, arrhythmias, cardiomyopathy and heart attacks. Many users will admit among themselves that they experience a racing heart rhythm from the drug. But rather than dismissing this side effect as a natural part of the high, they should be given good reason to worry.
THC has been administered to help control nausea in the acute setting, yet persistent, daily use can lead to a repeated vomiting syndrome known as “hyperemesis.” Use by pregnant women, either to control nausea or to assuage withdrawal symptoms if they have been regular users, is associated with low birth-weight babies and pre-term births, based on research by Dr. Daniel Corsi of the Ottawa Research Institute.
All this would be irrelevant if legalization didn’t increase use. However, data published in 2021 by Jeremy Mennis of Temple University points to an approximately 21% increase in use rate for those aged 18-25 in legalized states over a four-year time period, compared to a 10% increase in states with medical marijuana only. This young adult age range is within the window of time when the brain is still developing, and includes the ages of peak risk for schizophrenia onset.
When the question on whether to legalize gambling was on the ballot, most who voted were well aware of what could be expected to occur if there were more gambling outlets. The same cannot be said for the marijuana ballot question. The hidden costs of more marijuana use can be tragic and very expensive for society at large. Here’s hoping the electorate will somehow acquire the information they need to vote wisely.