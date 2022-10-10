As Marylanders head to the polls this fall, we are faced with one of the most technically complex ballot questions ever posed — to legalize marijuana or not.

Technical, you ask? It may be difficult to imagine how the drug that baby boomers grew up with could have any secrets left to uncover. Mellowing, giggle and munchie-triggering, or harmless herb, may be some of the descriptors that come to mind, yet today’s marijuana is anything but that portrayal. It has been selectively cultivated to yield a very high level of THC compared to the 2% to 6% levels common in the last century. Some current strains now approach 30% THC.