All of this in only nine months.
Donald L. Wallace’s letter to the editor, titled “All of this in only nine months,” in the Nov. 5 edition of Southern Maryland News, says it all. Actually, it’s amazing what President Biden has accomplished in so little time. I’d like to address point by point the claims Mr. Wallace made and hope he can open his mind a little and consider all the good and positive effects of this administration’s actions.
Stopping work on the Keystone XL pipeline is critically important in reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and in significantly eliminating further degradation of land and water resources. Do you not understand, Mr. Wallace, that the jobs which will be lost in the short term will be more than made up for in the great job growth in the alternate energy resources?
We can all agree that America’s immigration policy needs a complete overhaul, but the worst piece of it has been dealt with by the Biden administration’s ending of the family separation policy at the southern border. This was one of the most shameful episodes in American history, along with Japanese internment camps and slavery.
Can you not see the moral significance of ending the cruelty and inhuman treatment of forced separation of children from their parents?
Investigating those who have made violent threats and committed violent acts against school board members is, unfortunately, necessary to protect our fellow citizens, some of whom volunteer their time to those boards. Would you have these outrages against our neighbors in the community be overlooked and ignored?
Broken supply chains have and will continue to cause problems due to the continuing pandemic which has interfered enormously in manufacturing, production, transportation, etc. Don’t you think this problem would be far less severe if the previous administration had responded to the pandemic in a timely and responsible way?
The Afghan war is over. Many administrations, both Republican and Democratic, made getting out of Afghanistan a priority, but never accomplished it. Unquestionably, many mistakes were made, but your focus on the billions lost seems to belittle the real loss in lives, no?
Mandates on COVID-19 have proven to save lives, period. If those brave military and police officers are too afraid or uncomfortable to get vaccinated and/or wear masks, that’s a shame, isn’t it?
A few other positives to consider which were never achieved during the four long years of the previous administration: Passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill (remember all the “infrastructure weeks”?); a low, low 4.8% unemployment rate; real wages and salaries growth, benefitting the poor and middle class; and stock market at all time high.
All this in nine months — incredible.