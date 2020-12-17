In response to Bob Volland’s letter to the editor in the Dec. 11 edition of Southern Maryland News, no, Mr. Volland, we cannot all agree the Electoral College should be abolished no more than we can all agree on breaking up the Union.
California, New York and yes, Maryland’s views on governance are so far removed from most of the other states that some from those other states would just as soon secede and allow them to wallow in the mess their leaders have created. What is the glue that contributes mightily to this not happening? It’s the Electoral College that creates some balance to the nation. A nation that I might add is more and more populated by ignorance that wants to destroy all that has made us a beacon to the world.
Check out Venezuela, Cuba, Russia and every other country where stupidity has prevailed and migrate there if this system is too disgusting for you. There is a line waiting to trade places with you.