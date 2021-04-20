President Biden, the Democrats and their main stream media echo chamber are shouting from the roof tops “Jim Crow, Jim Crow.”
Who or what is Jim Crow? We need to go back in history — the Civil War is over and Reconstruction is beginning with the purpose of rebuilding the South and helping freed slaves become educated citizens who now have the right to vote and own guns, who have equality under the law and the right to formal schooling. Everything that was denied them while slaves.
Abolitionist from the North took on this massive effort at the risk of their lives. The Democratic Party instituted policies to discourage these assimilation efforts. They formed the domestic terrorist group we know as the white sheeted KKK. The KKK promoted fear by assaulting, maiming and hanging both the former slaves and the abolitionist. These policies became known as “Jim Crow” policies.
Some of the same issues that were faced by freed slaves are still with us today; the disparity in education, voting rights, gun ownership, equality under the law, etc. The Democrats are against issuing vouchers to families who would like to move their children out of under achieving government schools.
The Democrat controlled Congress through Bills HR-1 and S-1, which are misleadingly referred to as “For the People Act,” want the voting laws taken away from the state legislative bodies and codified as federal law which is unconstitutional. Actually, these bills will codify the awful rules that made the 2020 election a total disaster and too many folks wondering if their vote actually counted.
The Democrats are trying to nullify the 2nd Amendment and take our guns. The Democrats with the assistance of “Big Tech” are also taking away our 1st Amendment rights through censorship.
The Democrats want to pack the Supreme Court with activist judges which means Congress can pass the laws but the court will make the final decision on what is approved. Nothing has changed. The Democrat Party is using “Jim Crow” policies of the past against all the citizens of America (i.e. Black, brown, white) for the purpose of turning our country into a progressive/socialist slave state.