Congress is currently considering the Food and Drug Administration’s Modernization Act, which would end mandatory animal testing for new drugs.

As technology has progressed, animal testing is no longer a necessary method to determine whether drugs are safe and effective before they go to market. It is for this reason that I urge U.S. representative including Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) to cosponsor this pressing legislation. Doing so will modernize an 80-plus-year-old drug development scheme, lower drug costs, expedite delivery of drugs to patients and reduce the number of animals harmed.