Congress is currently considering the Food and Drug Administration’s Modernization Act, which would end mandatory animal testing for new drugs.
As technology has progressed, animal testing is no longer a necessary method to determine whether drugs are safe and effective before they go to market. It is for this reason that I urge U.S. representative including Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) to cosponsor this pressing legislation. Doing so will modernize an 80-plus-year-old drug development scheme, lower drug costs, expedite delivery of drugs to patients and reduce the number of animals harmed.
Data shows that animal tests are unreliable predictors of the human response to drugs. Between 90% to 95% of drugs found safe in nonclinical tests fail during human clinical trials due to toxicities not predicted by traditional animal tests or lack of efficacy, yet the FDA continues to require animal testing despite there being superior non-animal methods.
Since animal testing was made mandatory over 80 years ago, new technologies have emerged with more accurate predictors of human response whilst also being more efficient, including human-relevant cell-based assays, organs-on-a-chip, human-on-a-chip (microphysiological systems) and computer modeling.
It’s time to tweak the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act to provide drug sponsors more options for testing the safety and efficacy of drugs to improve clinical-trial attrition rates, cut time to market in half and substantially reduce research and development costs that could cut drug prices five-fold.