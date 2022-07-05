Royal Farms is proposing to build a gas station, convenience store and car wash at Tulagi Place. What does “Tulagi Place” mean to you? Looking back, many in our community hold cherished memories of time spent there, such as going to the movie theater, shopping at the A&P, or buying baseball cards at the Ben Franklin. Currently, many of us have special associations with Tulagi, including a recent Juneteenth ceremony at the Elmer Brown African American Monument to honor three African American leaders, enjoying a musical at the Three Notch Theater, and gathering with community for the Cherry Blossom Festival and Juneteenth activities in the new Lexington Manor Passive Park.
Residents of Lexington Park do not object to Royal Farms in principle, and we understand the value of private property rights. But probably neither the company nor the absentee landlords understand that Tulagi Place is not just a couple of run-down buildings on an intersection. It means a lot more for the Lexington Park community – and for Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
It was a surprise, therefore, when the lawyer for Royal Farms characterized a plan to build a gas station and convenience store as a “redevelopment project.” Yet on April 25, 2022, the planning commission focused solely on the zoning ordinance and the base’s “AICUZ” restrictions to approve the Royal Farms concept plan by a close 4-3 vote. The planning commissioners approved it despite three red-flag issues – concerns about traffic; unconfirmed reports that the base would restore Gate 2 to serving as the main gate; and failure to reference relevant master plans guiding development in Lexington Park. Approving the concept plan was premature absent all critical information.
If Royal Farms takes Tulagi, the future is foreclosed. But there is a different path forward – by which the façade of the Tulagi building is restored and the building infrastructure is properly upgraded. It might feature an ice cream shop for families and couples using the park, a farmer’s market for produce grown in a forthcoming community garden, and space for artists’ studios and youth art projects in the old firehouse. It’s entirely doable, as a public-private partnership of the county, the base and local citizens.
Two appeals of the planning commission decision have been filed, and are scheduled to be heard by the board of appeals at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14,, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown. It is a public hearing at which all members of the public are entitled to speak. Tulagi Place is not one homeowner’s property with several neighbors, nor is it a random corner lot. It has meaning for this community, and your presence and voices are needed. Help us turn threat into opportunity, creating a positive future for Tulagi and for Lexington Park.
Marcia Greenberg, St. Mary’s City