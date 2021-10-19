I wanted to mention two great people — I actually called them "my angels of the day" — that assisted me in getting to work at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning, Oct. 7.
I was in Dunkirk and needed gas and stopped at Safeway, but soon realized that I wasn't going to be getting any gas because the lever that opens the gas tank door was broken — it wouldn't open up. So I was thinking about turning around (a hassle) and heading back to the automotive shop that we take our cars to but then I remembered that Advance Auto is located in the shopping center there, and it appeared to be open already.
I drove the car over and went inside to see if anyone could help me perhaps. CJ was buying a car part at the front desk and when he turned to leave with his purchase, I asked him if he knew a lot about cars. I think he was being modest, but his answer led me to explain what was going on with the car and if he could possibly check it out? He said "sure" and walked out to have a look at the car.
I was surprised to find that Ronnie, an Advance Auto employee, was walking out with us as well. The story ends with a huge thank you to these gentlemen who worked on getting the gas tank door opened. Ronnie found two flat-head screwdrivers and CJ managed to use those to open the gas tank door. It took some work and I know they were already busy, but I am so grateful that our paths crossed, and you both were so kind to help me get on my way to work. You really made my day.