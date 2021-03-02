Well, things are indeed looking up since Biden/Harris took office.
I see gas is up over 30 cents a gallon and headed higher. Heating oil is way up. Unemployment is up. Union members without jobs are up. Taxes are up. Illegal immigration is due to go up by millions. Food prices are up and heading higher. Crime rates are up. Prison releases for illegals are up. Biological boys playing girls’ sports are up. Medicaid is going up. Cost-of-living is up. Abortions are up. Our national debt is up. School closings are up. Business closings are up. Suicides are up. Divisiveness is up.
Wall around the U.S. Capitol is up. Number of troops in D.C. is up. Congressional salaries are up. Fear of new COVID-19 strains is up. People moving out of high-taxed states are up. Electricity and natural gas prices are up. Executive orders are up. Regulations are up. “Green New Deal” proposals are up. U.S. funding for the Chinese Wuhan germ lab is up. U.S. funding for an Iranian oil pipeline is up. Those are for starters, but then again it’s only been a few weeks and they’re just getting going.
However, some things have just been given up. The XL pipeline has been given up. So our U.S. energy independence status has been given up. Building the wall to control illegal immigration has been given up. Middle East peace talks and agreements have been given up. Pulling our troops out of Afghanistan has been given up. Looking into the Hunter Biden Ukrainian scandal has been given up. Putting limits on social media censorship has been given up. So many people have just given up.
All things considered, I think maybe “voters’ remorse” is also up.