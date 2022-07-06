It’s time to think about voting, but the first thing I want to do is to thank Mary Broadhurst for digging out all the stuff on John O’Conner, current Republican St. Mary's County commissioner and candidate for sheriff. That said, I thought that that was what newspapers were supposed to do.
The sheriff needs to be someone with a steady hand and a cool disposition. O’Conner has never shown either of those attributes. And, sheriff candidate Todd Fleenor hasn’t a clue about the intricacies in running a complicated agency like the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff candidate Steve Hall seems to have it together and has the knowledge to start without messing around.
Also, don’t pay much attention to a candidate’s “I’ll be tough on crime” or “Crime is out of control.” These promises have been made everywhere in every campaign for many years. Most police departments, and state’s attorneys have done what can be done according to the law. For the most part they are not “soft on crime.”
Now we come to the Republican primary race between current State's Attorney Richard Fritz and candidate Jaymi Sterling. Let’s review some past reports. Some time ago I remember a case where a murder conviction was thrown out because of failures in the prosecution. The defendant was from another country so Fritz declined to re-try her if she would leave the country. I wonder how the family felt about that?
Next – there was a brouhaha in his office when a couple of his prosecutors made a complaint about something that Fritz was doing. He insisted that they couldn’t go over his head but had to go through him with their complaint and then he would decide if it merited going further. This is nonsense, but he demoted them for going around him.
At the same time the $25,000 that was raised for Project Graduation, a graduation party held to keep kids from drinking and driving after graduation came up (The party was not held that year because of the pandemic). Fritz said he was going to give it as a bonus it to a person in his office because they worked overtime a lot. That didn’t sound right, so our county attorney said he would investigate. Was there an investigation? I never heard anything.
Fritz is taking credit for Project Graduation. However, if you look at the county website at www.stmarysmd.com/aging/project-graduation, you will see that there are a lot of different people and agencies involved. It would appear that a lot of folks donated to the cause and now Fritz wants to give it away. Ask yourself if this is what you to see continuing in St. Mary’s County. Let’s move on.
OK. When you vote you can’t vote against someone. When you cast your vote it is for someone. If you can’t stand either candidate, don’t vote.
It is incredibly important that you don’t just vote for a party. Please, please think carefully about how you vote. Be sure to sort out the facts for yourself. There is so much misinformation out there that it is difficult to know what’s what.
Think about our nation, what it stands for, why people want to come here from other countries. Think about the freedoms you have and about the freedoms some people don’t. If you’re religious, take their teachings to heart.
Some people are born with privilege and some have to fight for the same status. If we can just sit back and take a breath maybe we can save the republic. It is in serious peril. It is up to you/us.
Dave Kelsey, Hollywood