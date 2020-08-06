Some people really enjoy putting labels on people, like: racist, bigot, hypocrite, xenophobic, homophobic and others, yet provide no evidence. These critics constantly badger and mock Christians, especially if they identify as evangelical Christians. These critics even quote Scripture by using the same technique the devil used when he mocked Jesus to get Jesus to bow down to him. He didn’t and I won’t. Why do some people who support President Trump have to be subjected to this ridicule? President Trump has stated that “hate has no place in America.”
What his critics do not understand is that Trump supporters do not worship the man. Even most spiritual leaders support Trump because he tries to protect the Constitution/Bill of Rights. We pray for him. The Mayflower Compact stated that the purpose for America was to the “glory of God, and to advance the Christian faith.”
Trump and his staff pray daily for guidance and strength. President Trump has worked tirelessly, without pay, to fulfill all of his promises. In spite of all he has endured, he has proven to be the leader we need in such a time as this.
The followers of Trump support what he is fighting for: freedom of speech, religion, choice and conscience, the support of our troops/ veterans, national security, lower taxes, individual enterprise, life, less government interference, law and order and support of Israel, as mandated by God.
These are all part of the Republican agenda, not just Trump’s, and I would support any president who loves America and is proud to be an American and fights for these ideals. According to several polls, 90% of Americans agree and do not want the Socialist agenda being pushed by Pelosi, Biden, the squad and other progressives. Americans like our freedoms, yet critics would rather continue their vitriolic judgment of conservatives than to accept the truth.
More Democrats are fed up with the radical left, but they do not have the courage to switch parties because they are more concerned about beating a man than in listening to their constituents. The Democrats have embraced Socialism because it is the opposite of the Republican platform.
Once in a while they agree on a conservative viewpoint, like providing equal education, equal pay or affordable health care, but their methods may be different.
Rep. Vernon Jones (D-Ga.), a black citizen, wants to rename the Democratic Party because it’s the party of racism, bigotry and the confederacy, but he remains to help hold them responsible. Biden’s remark that “you ain’t black unless you support him” has turned many against him. It’s the Democrats who supported slavery, killed over 20 million black babies since 1973, and allowed radicals to destroy cities.
Obama and Biden had eight years to transform black America and did nothing. Under Trump, black businesses flourished only to be burned down by black rioters. About 404,000 jobs for black Americas were added in June, unemployment dropped, historically black college funding was made permanent and he is working on reforming our criminal justice system.
He is not a racist. Blacks have made great strides over the years since a Republican freed the slaves: 22 cabinet officers, two supreme court justices, 224 Federal judges, 10 senators, 153 representatives, 400 admirals or generals and 39 of 100 largest cities have black mayors and much more.
Americans had better think carefully before November. Even with all his faults and alleged past indiscretions, Trump is better than the alternative. Okay, President Trump doesn’t know how to deal with the negative media. Get over it. God bless President Trump and God bless America.