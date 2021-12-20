I have to respond to the letter from Sally Schofield in the Nov. 19 edition of Southern Maryland News, "There has been much accomplished in the last nine months."
I have to disagree with her. Joe Biden and the Democrats have done more to destroy this country than any previous administrations in our entire history. And that includes the travesty which was former President Barack Obama.
Let me respond to some of the points in her letter. She applauds Biden's shut down of the Keystone XL pipeline. This is insane. We went from being energy independent to now begging OPEC and Russia to pump more oil as gas prices have soared by $1.50 per gallon.
At least she agrees that America's immigration policy needs a major overhaul. How about re-establishing our southern border. In the past nine months, many illegal immigrants have entered our country. Among other problems they are not screened for COVID-19 and are given the option as to whether they will be inoculated against COVID-19. While at the same time some citizens are mandated to get the shot or lose their jobs.
And the costs to the citizens are going through the roof. Not to mention the crime and job loss.
And "family" separations was something mandated by the courts and was designed to combat fraud and sex trafficking when human smugglers bring in children who are not theirs for illegal purposes.
Violent threats and violent acts against school board members? Where? When? I haven't heard or read about any. Maybe she is talking about a father getting upset when a school board member denied that a rape took place when the father's daughter was the person who was raped. Or maybe she is talking about parents upset about pornographic books in school libraries or schools trying to indoctrinate their children with critic race theory.
Maybe the attorney general should be concentrating on real problems like smash-and-grab robberies and astronomical murder and violent crime rates.
The withdraw from Afghanistan was a disastrous blunder. Thirteen soldier killed, billions of dollars of military equipment left behind to be used by terrorists against us. And American citizens and Afghans who helped us left behind to the tender mercies of the Taliban.
The whole world is laughing at us. Electing Biden a weak old man. China, Iran and Russia are testing us.
Broken supply chains only developed in the last nine months and have little to do with COVID-19.
Speaking of COVID, many more people have died of COVID-19 under Biden than under Trump, even though a vaccine was developed while Trump was president and he handed Biden an effective vaccine. If mandates and masks and lockdowns are so great, why are so many people still dying?
Biden was handed a strong economy which he quickly ruined by paying more to stay home rather than go to work. It is only now recovering since overly generous unemployment benefits have ended. And we now have inflation roaring along at about 7% eating up any wage gains people get and devastating people's savings.
Another nine months like this and and the country will be totally ruined.
Vincent M. DiSandro Sr., Hillsborough, N.C.