As most of us know, we have a very important election coming up soon. Have you decided who you want to vote for? There seems to be two very different sides.
I do not think that we know all the things that are going on behind the scenes. There are people we don’t know who are supporting people who are burning and looting our cities. There are cities where you can commit crimes and never be prosecuted. The cities seem to be places where lawlessness is growing.
I am appalled at what I see happening to our country. We are calling each other all kinds of names and saying things we know aren’t true. Some are saying that if we don’t win we will never concede. That is not the way this country has been run throughout history.
We in Southern Maryland have not seen the violence and insurrection that so many others are dealing with. Why is so much happening in the cities that are run by one party? I think there are people who are trying to defeat one party in order to have power. Power is a great motivator.
There are people out there that want to change the way we live and the rules and regulations we live by. There are people who want to see this country fail. Due to all the things we now have that make us the greatest country on earth, can all be gone if we vote for the wrong people. You always find the most sticks under the tree with the best apples.
Be sure you understand what kind of country you want to live in when you go to vote.