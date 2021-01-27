In a public health emergency, wherein the government imposes uncommon restrictions upon civil liberties, officials rely upon the collaboration of medical science “experts” to garner public support and obedience to its dictates.
How does science apply to a “novel” (new) virus? The entire population is theoretically susceptible. Without antivirals and vaccines to combat the disease, the only mitigation response is non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs): isolation of the ill, respiratory etiquette, hand hygiene, enhanced sanitary measures, physical contact distancing, properly worn face masks with filtering efficiency, augmented indoor-outdoor ventilation exchange and focused attention on protecting people at highest risk of death. These are rules of thumb or best practices based on experience rather than science.
The severest restrictions are mandates to physically separate and minimize public contact by stay-at-home, lock-down, and congregate limit edicts. These measures are based on a subjective, non-scientific, and political decision of what constitutes “essential” and “non-essential” public activities. To provide a semblance of a science-based justification, the government uses theoretical computer models to estimate the number of people infected that will require hospitalization. The public imperative is to “flatten the curve” on a graph to avoid overwhelming hospitals’ maximum bed capacity. This is crisis management masquerading as science.
The mantra “follow the science” is used to confer the appearance of legitimacy and gain the public’s willingness to accept without question public policies purported to be guided by science, no matter how harsh the impositions on everyday life. However, deferring to “experts” is a fallacy when there is no consensus of expert opinion or other supporting evidence. The pretext of science diverts attention away from underlying political issues, for example, deficiencies in epidemic preparedness. It stifles dissent and critical thinking and provides a convenient means to avoid political blame when science fails. It is the politicizing of science.
For the sake of political face-saving, officials must firmly maintain that edicts and decrees to control and prevent the spread of the virus are unquestionably effective if obeyed. There can be no admission of trial and error or failure. Officials cannot concede that the disease’s virulence exceeds the government’s ability to control and prevent its spread. After all, how could officials be wrong and the government impotent by following the irrefutable science? When resurgences of the virus occur, it cannot possibly be their responsibility, and they must find fault in others.
Disparities between states in their COVID-19 mitigation actions and outcomes, all claiming to be following the science, does not inspire confidence in either officials or the science. Rule by so-called “experts” is authoritarianism cloaked as science. What we have witnessed and been subjected to is a COVID-19 pseudoscience of theories, assumptions and methods.