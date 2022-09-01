This coming weekend, we’ll celebrate the 128th American Labor Day — a holiday we now celebrate by spending time with friends and family, taking trips to the beach, having block parties and of course indulging in end-of-summer sales events.

It’s funny to think of how we spend this long weekend, given the holiday’s roots. After all, Labor Day was born of the American labor movement during the brutal age of the Industrial Revolution. It’s a day forged, literally, by the blood of workers fed up with corporate exploitation, and it’s recognized today to honor the sacrifices and solidarity of the laborers who risked their lives to protect the health, safety and dignity of the workers of the future. As a union man, I am indebted to and in awe of what those brave, ambitious and united workers did for guys like me and my fellow union members.