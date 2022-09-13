Residents of St. Mary’s County are fortunate in many ways.
We have lovely natural surroundings and our economy remains solid. Our median income of $95,864 is high, and 48% of earners make above $100,000 a year.
We do, however, have some income inequality. About 24% of earners make less than $50,000 a year. For these, home ownership may be unattainable, and even apartment living can be expensive. The pandemic has fallen even more heavily on those who work in services and may lack health insurance. Fortunately, the Department of Social Services Family Investment Division is able to help ensure that basic human needs are met in this most challenging time.
The Family Investment Division provides help in many ways — temporary disability and medical assistance to adults, and emergency assistance to families with children. A look at their work with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) alone shows the increase in need and their great efforts meeting that demand. SNAP, administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is a vital element in making sure people in lower income households can survive in hard times, providing food that can be purchased with cards at participating stores.
In fiscal 2019, before the pandemic, the division served an average of 5,803 SNAP cases each month. Fiscal 2022 saw that case load rise to some 7,693 cases per month. Significant numbers of cases are in Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, California and Hollywood. Less heavily populated areas such as Ridge or Park Hall have fewer cases, but the proportion of people needing help is just as high. Hunger knows no geographic boundaries in our county and is far more prevalent than most of us know.
The division issues $3,123,706 a month in aid to make sure all are able to eat. These dollars go directly into community businesses. Children who participate in SNAP are also eligible for free or reduced-price lunches at school, leading to improved test proficiency, reduced absenteeism and reduced disciplinary incidents.
Far from growing to help meet increasing community needs during this time, the Social Services Department staffing did not increase, but indeed like the rest of the world has worked with significant vacancies. To maintain service to our citizens, the department has streamlined operations, implemented more ability for virtual contacts and improved efficiency making the Family Investment Division’s achievements in ramping up support even more remarkable.
The entire Department of Social Services is a vital partner, joining with public and private organizations such as service clubs, churches, St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen, St. Mary’s Food Bank and St. Mary’s County Health Department to help those with the most need in a time when the health situation exacerbated need. I hope that all in St. Mary’s County will assist the work the division does by volunteering or contributing to the organization or church of their choice.
We may have various differences, but we all have a stake in ensuring that each of us enjoys the advantages of a community that is a great place to live, raise a family and connect with each other. I extend my thanks, and those of the Social Services Advisory Board, to the 100 employees of the Social Services Department, and especially the Family Investment Division — leaders in helping ours be a county that cares.
Michael Blackwell, Tall Timbers
The writer is the chair of the St. Mary's County Department of Social Services Advisory Board.