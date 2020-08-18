I’ve been pondering the issue of monuments, especially Confederate ones and the lobbying to get them removed. I just heard this morning that Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey from New York’s 17th District slipped a provision into H.R. 7608 that would require that the National Parks Service remove all Confederate monuments from Civil War battlefields and memorials.
Everybody seems to think that these monuments represent a celebration of the Confederacy and slavery. But has anyone considered the possibility that these are not there to celebrate, but to remind us of that terrible time in history so we don’t repeat it? A friend of mine grew up in Enterprise, Ala., the home of the Boll Weevil Monument (look it up). I’m sure that it wasn’t put there to celebrate the ruin of the cotton crop by the boll weevil invasion, but to remind farmers not to rely solely on one crop for their livelihood. Maybe if we look at those monuments from the same perspective, they should serve as reminders not to make the same mistakes of racism, slavery or civil war in the future.
I believe it was George Santayana who famously said, “Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it.” Do we want to forget the history behind those monuments and the reminder that slavery and civil war are never good?
If you agree that removal of those monuments could make us forget the evils of war and slavery, and if you agree that this provision doesn’t belong in an appropriations bill, please contact your senators and congressman and demand that they remove this provision from the resolution if it hasn’t passed the U.S. House already, and from the U.S. Senate version before it can pass there.
Contact information for them can be found at www.hoyer.house.gov/help/contact or 202-225-4131, at www.cardin.senate.gov/contact or 202-224-4524, and at www.vanhollen.senate,gov/contact or 202-224-4654.
Cheryl Allison, Waldorf