The problems of fossil fuels are well known, and the cost to our environment, our health and our economy become more evident every day.
Coal ash waste is released into our rivers, and the toxins from fly ash dumps leach into our groundwater. Methane facilities release thousands upon thousands of gallons of volatile organic compounds into our air. The way we make electricity is poisoning our land, our water and our bodies.
It is in our best interest, and indeed an imperative for the preservation of our well being, that the transition from fossil fuels be expedited as much as possible. The question becomes, how do we achieve this?
A critical step must be the commitment by the St. Mary’s County government to purchase 100% clean and renewable energy as fast as possible, certainly by no later than 2030. Governmental facilities and services use more power in a day than many private citizens use in a year. Governmental transition to renewable energy would mark a seismic shift toward sustainability in our county. Governments like ours have the ability and the resources to make such a commitment, and act as the vanguard in a journey to a healthier, more just, and more sustainable county.
To those who would claim “It can’t be done,” I would merely say to look to our neighbors. My congratulations go out to the Charles County government, which plans to be 100% renewable energy powered (a combination of solar and hydroelectric power) by 2025.
If the St. Mary’s County commissioners were to commit to a policy of purchasing only clean, renewable energy from sources like solar, wind and geothermal power, the whole county would reap the myriad benefits to the environment and to public health.
Every megawatt-hour of electricity that does not come from burning coal and gas means less lead, sulphur and mercury in our air. Every joule provided by solar and wind power means fewer tons of selenium and arsenic in our water. Every hour that fossil fuel plants are not running means a decreased risk of childhood asthma for local children.
While those benefits seem enough of a reason to cast off fossil fuels, the positive effects don’t stop there. With St. Mary’s County government purchasing renewable energy, a market for its generation will follow. This provides opportunities for economic development and growth in our county, and diversification of our economy and labor force with lasting, well-paying jobs.
Additionally, with the cost of renewable energy being already below the cost of fossil fuels, and projections showing that renewables will steadily become cheaper over the next decade, the purchasing of renewable energy represents an financially prudent choice for the St. Mary’s government. What government doesn’t want to cut energy costs so it can put the people’s tax dollars to more effective use? Or perhaps alleviate the tax burden as a result of the savings?
This is a time for the St. Mary’s County government to lead by example. Government and public facilities are some of the largest consumers of electricity in the county, dwarfing the usage of any one resident and most businesses. On the path to a sustainable, 100% renewable energy powered St. Mary’s, we cannot progress without a government that makes the journey with us.