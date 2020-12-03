Proposed name change: Chapman’s Landing Road in northwest Charles County is a long established roadway roughly paralleling Route 210 between Bryans Road and Indian Head, and appearing on maps dating well back into the 1800s. Old roads like this are named for prominent persons, places or things nearby.
Chapman’s Landing Road passes through the woodlands of Chapman’s State Park, historic Mt. Aventine where the Chapmans lived, in proximity to Ruth B. Swann park and several older developed areas with single family dwellings as well as developments like Montrose Pointe. It is where the road passes near the latter that gives reason to propose a name change. Renaming to Coor’s Landing Road would provide a better current identity because of the volume of 24 oz. Coors Light beer cans that have landed along the side of the roadway in recent years.
I do not live on Chapman’s Landing Road but have lived nearby for 58 years and sought to cleanup the litter but it persists. Between 20 to 50 trash bags worth of beer cans, liquor bottles and mainly fast food trash accumulate along Chapman’s Landing Road between Montrose Pointe and the closest Route 210 intersection on a weekly basis. Other sections of the road have less litter but still the occasional piles of tires, paint cans, furniture and bags of discarded food scraps appear.
I do not expect changing the name will have any impact on those littering or those ignoring the problem waiting for somebody else to clean it up for them, but at least the name change would be descriptive of the area in its present condition and provide some historic context for future residents to ponder.