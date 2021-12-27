This is the ninth letter to the editor I've written related to issues raised in the Jan. 1 Southern Maryland News story, “State school board denies Title IX appeal”.
The Calvert public school system supervisor of athletics mentioned football is the other sport declining. In the 2014-2015 school year, there were 412 football participants. In the 2018-2019 school year, there were 298 participants, showing a 28% decrease.
There is a notable decrease in football in Calvert County, in Maryland and across the country. However, the Northern football program is still seen as a top priority. After the new Northern High School was constructed, the football stadium was refurbished. New bleachers, a new PA system, a new press box, a concession stand and flagpoles were added. Additionally, the projections for the project include visiting bleachers, a permanent locker room and a tunnel for the players to run out onto the field.
Football is declining, yet they still receive a large share of the athletic budget. The maintenance of a football field is expensive. The fields must be maintained year round. An irrigation system is used to water the fields. The soils must be tested and fertilized. Pest problems and aeration issues must be monitored. Then, these fields must be renovated every few years.
Games prove to be expensive, too. Seven referees are hired for each home game; these games can last up to three hours. The field has to be lined and an ambulance or medical trainer must be present at each game. The preparation for home games, game day, field upkeep and maintenance prove to be very costly.
Several years ago, the football program was in disarray, sanctioned for recruitment violations. Now, Northern has a top coach from a top ranked private high school. The coach is now a teacher at Northern. Recruiting a coach of this caliber comes with a hefty price tag.
Additionally, the football roster gets bigger each year. According to the MaxPreps website, Northern’s combined varsity and JV football 2021 teams roster 116 players.
While Northern’s tennis budget was slashed by 50%, upgrades were made to the existing football facilities.
In closing, it appears these special accommodations have been abundantly given to only the boys’ football, baseball, lacrosse and wrestling teams, all of whom boast a moderate success record. This leaves the multitude of girls’ championship teams sorely neglected, despite their vast statewide athletic victories.
The new Northern has only seen upgrades to the football stadium and baseball facility. While it is apparent the girls’ sports teams dominate state championships at Northern, it seems this has not been enough to warrant an investment in the lacking facilities.
It is time to level these playing fields. According to the Title IX attorneys, “The parent or guardians whose daughters are currently subjected to the discrimination (girls’ tennis, softball, field hockey and soccer teams) would have standing for injunctive relief, which is the relief we were seeking to change.”
It seems that the Calvert school system's "Philosophy of Interscholastic Athletics Handbooks" is not being adhered to by the Northern principal, supervisor of athletics and activities director. I implore all to walk the grounds of Northern High and view the inequities between the boys’ and girls’ sports facilities. It is glaringly obvious. As of recently, there is another update to the Northern campus — two new baseball fields with backstops, potentially serving as practice fields for the JV baseball team.
There is room on the Northern campus for five additional tennis courts, an upgrade for the softball facility, a field hockey facility and a girls’ soccer facility. It can be done — just walk the grounds of neighboring Huntingtown High.
Beth M. Bubser, Dunkirk