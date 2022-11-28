Every year around this time, we enter a season that truly means different things to different people. For some, the last few months of the year represent a joyful period. In the Washington, D.C., area, the weather turns cooler, bringing relief after the humid, sunbaked days of summer. The scenery changes, with trees adorned in the warm, burnished colors of autumn. The coming holidays during fall and winter can spark excitement and anticipation.

Yet for those struggling with substance use disorder, or SUD, and the people who care about them, this time of year can be difficult to face. Shorter, darker days can make SUD challenges harder to manage, especially if someone also has a co-occurring mental illness. Many families worry about holiday gatherings, when what should be enjoyable occasions can turn into times of conflict. Fear of loved ones drinking and driving may increase. And for those in recovery, all the hard work invested in sobriety can be threatened by seasonal stress, parties and other factors.