Every year around this time, we enter a season that truly means different things to different people. For some, the last few months of the year represent a joyful period. In the Washington, D.C., area, the weather turns cooler, bringing relief after the humid, sunbaked days of summer. The scenery changes, with trees adorned in the warm, burnished colors of autumn. The coming holidays during fall and winter can spark excitement and anticipation.
Yet for those struggling with substance use disorder, or SUD, and the people who care about them, this time of year can be difficult to face. Shorter, darker days can make SUD challenges harder to manage, especially if someone also has a co-occurring mental illness. Many families worry about holiday gatherings, when what should be enjoyable occasions can turn into times of conflict. Fear of loved ones drinking and driving may increase. And for those in recovery, all the hard work invested in sobriety can be threatened by seasonal stress, parties and other factors.
There is no easy answer, but as with many challenges in life, looking to others who have been successful can be extremely helpful. In my role leading a D.C.-area addiction treatment center, I am constantly amazed at the fortitude and resilience of our patients, alumni and families.
During the holiday season in particular, I have come to realize the tremendous value in having an “attitude of gratitude.” I know that may sound cliché, but studies have shown a strong correlation between gratitude and happiness. Beyond gratitude being a state of mind, scientific evidence proves that practicing gratitude can help us feel and be happier. It can also be a useful tool for healing and growth.
November is National Gratitude Month and I invite people struggling with SUD, those in recovery, and their family and friends to consider the following three ways to practice gratitude:
• Take notes: People who write down what they’re grateful for are more optimistic and feel better about their lives. Nothing is insignificant. The key is to be consistent, so make it a habit to do this every day;
• Reach out: Connecting with family, friends, mentors and treatment professionals who have made a difference to you can reinforce feelings of safety and belonging. Being grateful for those people requires you to first recognize the positive impact they have in your life. Maintaining those connections creates a powerful force, which can support you in good times and bad; and
• Help others: The holidays are a perfect time to start or rededicate ourselves to giving back and helping those in our community. Taking the focus off ourselves and our problems not only helps us recognize our blessings; it also builds our sense of worth as valuable contributors to society.
Resolving to practice gratitude every day can be a first step on the path to recovery or a way to strengthen your or a loved one’s recovery. Like anything else in life, gratitude takes practice. The more you do it, the easier it will become. Commit to being grateful daily and you’ll soon see the benefits.
Above all, know that you are not alone — whether you are dealing with SUD or have a loved one who is. There are many people who are in the same place. Help is within reach. And for that, all of us can be grateful.
Marcus Smith, Camp Springs
The writer is CEO of Recovery Centers of America Capital Region based in Waldorf.