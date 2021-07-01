This is the fifth of several letters to the editor I plan to write monthly related to issues raised in the Jan. 1 Southern Maryland News story “State School Board denies Title IX appeal.”
Northern’s tennis practice frequently extended past the three-hour session rule stated in Calvert County Public Schools' Philosophy of Interscholastic Athletics Handbook. This is solely due to the lack of space the athletes face during their normal practice hours; this results in an extremely inefficient practice, since 32 tennis players cannot realistically share four courts.
During my daughter‘s junior year, she played mixed doubles practicing between 3½ to 4 hours daily; senior year, she played No. 1 girls singles, practicing 4 to 5 hours daily. Most varsity tennis players were forced to stay after practice, sometimes totaling 3½ to 5 hours per day to make up for the lack of quality practice.
Superintendent Daniel Curry continually uses the excuse of “lack of space” as a reason for the lack of courts at Northern; however, there clearly is space behind the fields where the football and boys’ lacrosse teams practice. Additionally, the Patriot Press stated “they’re taking the old NHS and doubled the parking spaces,” confirming there is other additional space.
The boys’ lacrosse teams play home games inside the football stadium and their practice fields are twice the size as a football field. Both the football and lacrosse teams practice on the same field; different seasons. These practice fields must be reduced in size in order to provide equal sport facilities to the combined girls’ and boys’ tennis, field hockey and soccer teams. By reducing the football and boys' lacrosse practice fields, there would be enough room to build the five tennis courts sorely needed for the tennis teams.
There are additional fields behind Northern in the far back corner which could be turned into a Bermuda field or turf field for the field hockey team. The football stadium could be surfaced with turf; this way, the football and lacrosse teams can practice and play games on the same field without damaging the game grass. Regardless, starting this fall the field hockey teams should be allowed to play home games in the football stadium.
The high school parking lot is massive. There are 364 parking spaces on the campus; 303 parking spaces in the front of the school and a smaller parking lot, with 61 parking spaces behind the school. The school buses have their own “school bus drop off” where the students are dropped off in the morning and picked up in afternoon. Once the students are dropped off there is ample room for additional parking. It is clearly a waste of space. Any junior or senior who drives to school is subject to a parking pass fee and must pay to park in this lot. Reduce the number of parking spaces alongside Chaneyville Road and build the five tennis courts.
The supervisor of athletics July 2019 presentation to the Calvert school board concerning “CCPS Overview and Athletic Concerns” lists Northern’s major athletic concerns forwarded from the principal and athletic director: 1. Storage facilities; 2. Field maintenance-aerating the football field. Additional practice fields were requested; 3. More locker-room space for football team. Football team is currently using an old portable trailer, “looking for locker-rooms similar to HHS”; 4. Additional gymnasium seating; and 5. Football stadium seating (visiting bleachers etc.).
There is not a concern listed about upgrading or expanding any female sport facilities. Was Title IX even referenced when the list was made? How can Curry state “lack of space” when the principal and athletic director priorities require “additional space”?
Beth M. Bubser, Dunkirk