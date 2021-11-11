This is the eighth of several letters to the editor I plan to write related to issues raised in the Jan 1 Southern Maryland News story “State school board denies Title IX appeal” related to athletics at Northern High School.
The tennis coaches cannot raise this lack of equity to the activities director as it would place their jobs in jeopardy. There has been much talk about comparison between the numbers of tennis courts per public schools.
To set the record straight, many of the schools were built many years ago and are in different divisions. St. Charles High, built nine years ago, has eight courts and is a division 3A school. Huntingtown High is a division 3A school. It has eight courts and was built 17 years ago.
The new Northern High, built two years ago, is a division 3A school with plans to reach the division 4A classification. It has a mere four courts. North Point High, which was also built 18 years ago, is a division 4A school. It has 12 tennis courts.
The Northern tennis team has a combined girls varsity team, girls exhibition team, boys varsity team and boys exhibition team. Northern’s tennis team is four teams under one program, with one head coach.
In 2019, there were 32 players on the tennis team — 14 starters, 18 exhibition players and four courts. It is impossible to hold a productive practice with 32 players practicing on four tennis courts. There is simply no room.
In the supervisor of athletics’ July 2019 presentation to the Calvert school board, he mentioned Calvert public school system “does not have a single sport team that does not have a junior varsity team.” Northern’s tennis team does not have a JV team.
In order to have a strong varsity tennis program, the coaches need to develop the JV team, similar to football and baseball teams. How can the coaches develop the tennis program if there is not a JV team, let alone any practice or game courts?
The exhibition players practice on the portable pickle ball courts in the parking lot at Dunkirk Park. Northern does not have a pickle ball team; it has a tennis team and should hold practice and play games on the high school campus. There are no practice or game courts for the girls and boys exhibition players. The tennis team needs an additional five courts to accommodate all starters when playing games and for the exhibition teams to practice and play games.
The supervisor of athletics goes on to mention that one sport that is trending downward is wrestling. For example, in the 2014-2015 school year there were 120 participants versus 2018-2019 school year when there were 76 participants. That is a 37% decline, and yet wrestling still has varsity and JV teams.
Several years ago, there were seven wrestlers on the Northern JV team. The wrestling team has the facilities to practice and hold tournaments. The northern tennis team has 18 exhibition players, 2½ times larger than the JV wrestling team, and has no courts to practice or play games. The wrestling teams have their own coaches. The girls varsity tennis team has to share its coaches with the boys varsity tennis team, as well as the girls and boys exhibition teams.
The football and baseball teams have a JV team and the coaches are able to build up their respective sport teams.
The varsity tennis team deserves a JV squad with adequate facilities to build and develop a tennis program similar to the baseball, football and other Northern sports teams.