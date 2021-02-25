This is the first of several letters to the editor I plan to write monthly related to issues brought up in the Jan. 1 Southern Maryland News story “State School Board denies Title IX appeal.”
The Maryland State Board of Education dismissed this case due to lack of standing (not merit); despite the fact that the issues raised were while my daughter attended Northern. As a 17 year-old student, she was captain of the tennis team and played No. 1 girls’ singles. She had academic conflicts with the SMAC tournament and other post season tournaments.
The SMAC Tournament coincided with the students’ AP examinations and the seniors’ finals. The SMAC Tournament is a four-day round robin. My daughter played two games on Monday, returning home after 9:30 p.m. On Tuesday, she played another two games, returning around 9:30 p.m. As soon as she arrived home, she started studying for her week filled with tests. On Wednesday evening, my daughter’s tennis game was called mid-match due to darkness. Play was scheduled to resume Thursday.
She asked the director if they could resume play at Huntingtown High since this location was much closer. Again, we returned home late Wednesday night. This was the third consecutive day that my daughter had been in school and at a school-sanctioned event for over a 15-hour period of time. Exhausted, my daughter began to do her final reviews for her AP examination. Meanwhile, my husband and I decided she would forgo that AP examination due to her inadequate time to study or prepare. The absence of coordination between the AP examinations, senior finals and SMAC Tournament subsequently forced my daughter to miss taking the AP examination, and lose college credits.
The next day, my daughter finished playing her match at Huntingtown. After the game, she was interviewed by a reporter where the coaches and I learned she decided to withdraw from the regional tennis tournament because of a second academic conflict.
The regional tennis tournament started on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Baltimore, the same day as the last day of school and annual senior picnic. My daughter had a conflict with another AP examination and an additional final on Thursday, May 16. She was permitted to take that final on the last day of class. As the vice president of class council, my daughter was responsible for planning the senior picnic and expected to be present. The PLTW Bio-Medical Science Capstone Project graduation was on that same Friday.
On May 4, 2019, I emailed the principal of Northern regarding my daughter’s academic schedule and the conflicts with the postseason tennis tournaments, asking for assistance. On May 6, 2019, I received a response from the principal stating that the vice principal was “inquiring about the conflict and will contact me later”. I never heard back from the vice principal, or principal. This was upsetting, considering it is alarming and uncommon for an athlete to withdraw from any championship tournament.
The football, baseball, or boys’ lacrosse athletes would never face this lack of response. It appears the administration did not care as nothing was done to rectify the situation. It was completely ignored. My daughter should never have been left to withdraw from the regional tennis tournament, or forgo an AP examination due to the SMAC tournament and postseason tournament league conflicts with academics and school-sanctioned events (i.e. senior picnic, finals, graduation).
A three-year culmination of hard work went into her opportunity to partake in the regional tournament. My daughter lost this opportunity despite the administration being given ample time to correct these conflicts.