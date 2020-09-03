In Jerry Feith's letter of Aug. 28, Mr. Feith refers to the current resident in the White House as "our beloved president" not one, not two, but three times. Really Jerry? What's next? Dear Leader, His Excellency, Blessed Donald, Prince of Peace?
It seems to be imperative for Trump supporters to take fawning to a whole new level, to the point of embarrassing themselves. I would venture to surmise that most readers of this letter had to keep themselves from laughing out loud at such obeisance.
Jerry, you might want to rethink your rhetoric.
Sally Schofield, Chesapeake Beach